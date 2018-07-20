Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Origin Agritech (SEED) Stock Price

News articles about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4912018387819 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Origin Agritech opened at $8.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.60.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

