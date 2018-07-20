Somerset Trust Co Takes $2.33 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. General Dynamics comprises about 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

