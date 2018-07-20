Software’s (STWRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

Software opened at $12.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Software has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

