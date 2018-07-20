Software (SOW) PT Set at €46.00 by Commerzbank

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €46.00 ($54.12) target price from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.92 ($51.67).

Shares of Software opened at €41.62 ($48.96) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Software has a 12-month low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a 12-month high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

