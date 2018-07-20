Societe Generale (GLE) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.76 ($53.83).

Societe Generale traded up €0.42 ($0.49), hitting €45.19 ($53.16), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

