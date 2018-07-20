Snap-on (SNA) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Strong Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $173.52 and last traded at $174.30. Approximately 46,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 596,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.31.

The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.13.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $3,460,887.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,921 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,885,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,266,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after buying an additional 122,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 494,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

