Snap-on (SNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47.

In other news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,921 shares of company stock worth $12,090,767. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.13.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

