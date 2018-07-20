Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $4.40 Million in Honeywell (HON)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Honeywell accounts for 2.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Honeywell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Honeywell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Honeywell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Honeywell by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

