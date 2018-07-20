SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0360 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a market cap of $50.85 million and $525,325.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00458743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00163993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022499 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

