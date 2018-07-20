Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $96.99. Approximately 7,018,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 2,229,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.