Skeincoin Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Skeincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Skeincoin has a market cap of $399,958.00 and $339.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,269.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.54 or 0.06165230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $754.53 or 0.10406900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.01121010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01766410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.02498020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00381716 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

SKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,493,848 coins and its circulating supply is 13,405,739 coins. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

