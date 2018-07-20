Skechers USA (SKX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $33.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,379,000 after buying an additional 2,216,530 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,751,000. Amerigo Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,177 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,863,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,245,000 after buying an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

