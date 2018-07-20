SJW Group (SJW) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SJW Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9876458893596 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.21.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.