Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 28.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 11.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NEA stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.