Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $15.36 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 1.55% of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 326,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 161,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund alerts:

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund opened at $14.61 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.