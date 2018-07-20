Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,994. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

