Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to post sales of $282.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.78 million. Simpson Manufacturing posted sales of $263.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,014. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.