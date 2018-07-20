Signature Bank (SBNY) PT Lowered to $131.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Signature Bank opened at $118.71 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $261,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $355,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

