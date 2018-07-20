Signature Bank (SBNY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

SBNY stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.