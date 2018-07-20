Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Declines By 41.7%

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 492,288 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 844,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,774,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $46.75 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

