Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,700 ($22.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.51).
Close Brothers Group opened at GBX 1,520 ($20.12) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.70).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
