Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,700 ($22.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.51).

Close Brothers Group opened at GBX 1,520 ($20.12) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.70).

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.52), for a total value of £271,451.50 ($359,300.46). Also, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,511 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £7,555 ($10,000.00). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 641 shares of company stock worth $965,967.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

