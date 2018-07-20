Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Informa (INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 880 ($11.65) to GBX 955 ($12.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 770 ($10.19) to GBX 850 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 854.50 ($11.31).

Shares of Informa opened at GBX 852 ($11.28) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

In other Informa news, insider Greg Lock purchased 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

