Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $36.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $69,250.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

