Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Lessened by Asset Advisors Corp

Asset Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $425.62. 12,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,773. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

