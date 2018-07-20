Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.15.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $326.68 and a 12-month high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

