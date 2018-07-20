Shake Shack (SHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.12

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 26715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $899,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,294,587 shares of company stock worth $77,931,070. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

