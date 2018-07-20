ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

SFBS stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rex D. Mckinney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,059,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,300 shares of company stock worth $4,226,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,086,000 after purchasing an additional 147,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

