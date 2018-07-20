Sensient Technologies (SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

SXT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.75. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $84.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $68,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

