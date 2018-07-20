SemGroup (SEMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SemGroup Corp provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, blending, marketing and other midstream services to producers, refiners of petroleum products and others market participants located in Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States of America. The Company operates in the pipeline gathering and processing segments of the natural gas midstream industry in the U.S. and Canada. It conducts its business through seven business segments- SemCrude, SemStream, SemLogistics, SemMexico, SemCanada Crude, SemGas and SemCAMS. Its asset base includes pipelines, gathering systems, storage facilities, terminals, processing plants, blending facilities and other distribution assets. It also maintains and operates storage, terminal and marine facilities in the U.K. and operates a network of liquid asphalt cement terminals throughout Mexico. SemGroup Corp is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEMG. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SemGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.95 to $20.20 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.02.

Shares of SemGroup opened at $24.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.91.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.55). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $661.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SemGroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in SemGroup by 20.0% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SemGroup by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 32.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

