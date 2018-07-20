SemGroup Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (SEMG)

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SemGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for SemGroup’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $661.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.99 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

SEMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SemGroup from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded SemGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.02.

Shares of SEMG stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,825,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,763,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 704,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the fourth quarter worth $967,000.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

