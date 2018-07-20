Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6615438824488 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 5,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,382. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,681 shares in the company, valued at $492,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,785 shares of company stock worth $391,004. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.