Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,034 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Big Lots worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,020,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 174.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 535,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

