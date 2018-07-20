Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in ORIX Co. (IX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

