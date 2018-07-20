Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BofI worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BofI during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BofI during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in BofI during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BofI during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BofI during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOFI stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. BofI had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

BOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

