Scotiabank Analysts Give CSX (CSX) a $72.00 Price Target

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) received a $72.00 price target from Scotiabank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. CSX has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,209,000 after purchasing an additional 783,705 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 254.1% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,298,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,534 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,577,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

