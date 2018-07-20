Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.35 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.72 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.