Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,048,000 after purchasing an additional 803,443 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116,191.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 284,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 600,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 485.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 537.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

