Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) is Creative Planning’s 10th Largest Position

Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,793,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 3.33% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $521,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 332,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF traded up $0.19, hitting $33.52, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,497. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

