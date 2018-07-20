Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries opened at $33.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $928.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

