Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €82.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.00 ($95.29).

SU stock opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

