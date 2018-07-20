Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €14.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.01 ($17.65).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler opened at €11.54 ($13.58) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.