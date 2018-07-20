SAP (SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.47 ($128.79).

SAP traded down €0.99 ($1.16), hitting €99.99 ($117.64), during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

