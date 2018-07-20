Sanofi SA (SNY) Holdings Boosted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 205.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises approximately 4.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi traded up $0.44, reaching $42.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

