SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 855,445 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 1,452,161 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 352,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 475,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SD stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $606.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

