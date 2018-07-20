Sand Coin (SND) Price Hits $0.43

Sand Coin (CURRENCY:SND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Sand Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Sand Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sand Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sand Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00471411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00172181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Sand Coin

Sand Coin’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Sand Coin’s total supply is 2,684,319 tokens. The Reddit community for Sand Coin is /r/sandcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sand Coin’s official website is en.sandcoin.io . Sand Coin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto

Buying and Selling Sand Coin

Sand Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sand Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sand Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sand Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

