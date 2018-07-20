salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $2,001,304.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,538 shares of company stock worth $79,397,432. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

