Sageworth Trust Co Sells 2,539 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $257.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.