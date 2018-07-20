SagaCoin Market Cap Hits $443,906.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SagaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SagaCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $443,906.00 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00341963 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001298 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00075716 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 6,503,572 coins and its circulating supply is 4,403,572 coins. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net . SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

