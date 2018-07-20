S & T Bancorp (STBA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

S & T Bancorp traded up $0.04, reaching $45.16, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.84.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

S & T Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $74,299.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 44.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

