S & T Bancorp (STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million.

Shares of S & T Bancorp opened at $45.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

S & T Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $74,299.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, S & T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.